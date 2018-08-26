Does the opposition stand a chance in the presidential election?

The PTI-led government has secured the slots of prime minister, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker and deputy speaker but does that mean it has already bagged the president’s post as well?

The PTI has nominated Dr Arif Alvi for the post of president and is confident of its win. The joint opposition hasn’t decided who it will be fielding yet. The election for the country’s president will be held on September 4.

So far, the government has a combined 361 votes while the joint opposition has 326 votes. This includes votes from independent candidates aligned with the parties and political alliances.

The PTI has the support of the MQM, BAP, BNP-Mengal, GDA, PML-Q, Awami Muslim League and Jamhoori Watan Party. The opposition comprises of the PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP.

In the National Assembly, the PTI-led government has 179 votes with the help of independent candidates. The joint opposition has 151 votes. In the Senate, the joint opposition has 66 votes to the government’s 36.

Each provincial assembly has a different number of seats, so to ensure equal representation in the election votes from each province are counted differently.

In Punjab, 5.44 votes are counted as a single vote. According to this, the government has 34 votes and opposition has 31.

In the Sindh Assembly, 2.43 votes are counted as one, so the opposition has 40 votes while the PTI-led government has 25.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.7 votes are counted as one so the opposition has 19 and the government has 46.

In the Balochistan Assembly, each vote is counted as one, so the government has 41 votes, while the opposition has 19.