An anti-terrorism court of Karachi convicted two men in the murder case of PTI leader Zahra Shahid.

Shahid was murdered in 2013. She was shot dead outside her residence in DHA, Karachi, on May 18 – the eve of the re-election on Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-250.

The suspects, Mohammad Rashid alias Tailor and Zahid Abbas Zaidi, were awarded death sentences while two other suspects, Irfan and Kaleem, were released due to lack of evidence.