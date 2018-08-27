China wants to work closely with new govt: Chinese envoy

Chineses Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that his government wants to work closely with the new government of Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties.

Pakistan and China are ”Iron Brothers” and close friends, the ambassador told Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Mr Jing called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his office today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Ambassador Yao Jing for good wishes and said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners.

The minister praised the vision of Chinese president Xi Jinping for China’s socio-economic development and said that Pakistan could learn much from Chinese experience in socio-economic development, particularly agriculture.