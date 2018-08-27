China wants to work closely with new govt: Chinese envoy

August 27, 2018

Chineses Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that his government wants to work closely with the new government of Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties.

Pakistan and China are ”Iron Brothers” and close friends, the ambassador told Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Mr Jing called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his office today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Ambassador Yao Jing for good wishes and said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners.

The minister praised the vision of Chinese president Xi Jinping for China’s socio-economic development and said that Pakistan could learn much from Chinese experience in socio-economic development, particularly agriculture.

 
 
 

See Also

Fire kills 19 people at hot springs hotel in China

August 25, 2018 5:54 pm

Huawei slams Australia 5G mobile network ban as ‘politically motivated’

August 24, 2018 8:03 pm

We have to understand US needs in Afghanistan, says Foreign Minister

August 24, 2018 6:16 pm

Asian Games 2018: Japan beat rivals China for first badminton gold in 20 years

August 23, 2018 5:41 pm

Australia bans China’s Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network

August 23, 2018 2:40 pm

Pakistan has solid evidence in the Kulbhushan case, says foreign minister

August 23, 2018 1:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.