Candidates have to choose the seats they want to retain before taking oath

August 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan asked on Saturday candidates who have been elected on more than one national or provincial assembly seat to resign from all but the one they want to retain.

The election body advised the elected representatives to resign before taking oath in the national or provincial assembly. National Assembly members will be taking oath on August 13.

The resignation shall be addressed to the chief election commissioner and delivered to the ECP secretariat in Islamabad or to the respective provincial election commission offices.

PTI chief and prime minister elect Imran Khan has been elected from five National Assembly seats from Islamabad, Banu, Mianwali, Lahore and Karachi. He will have to resign from four constituencies before he takes oath.

Following the resignations, the election commission will have to conduct by-elections on all the vacant seats.

 
 
 

See Also

The MQM will back Haleem Adil Sheikh as opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

August 12, 2018 9:24 am

Saeed Ghani calls PTI’s Imran Ismail ‘leader of all liars’

August 12, 2018 8:45 am

Imran Khan nominates Imran Ismail as Sindh’s next governor

August 11, 2018 8:23 pm

Sunil Gavaskar won’t attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

August 11, 2018 8:11 pm

The PTI has lost its two-third majority in the KP Assembly

August 11, 2018 5:52 pm

I haven’t received an invite to Imran’s oath-taking ceremony yet, says Sarfraz

August 11, 2018 4:51 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.