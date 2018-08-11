Candidates have to choose the seats they want to retain before taking oath

The Election Commission of Pakistan asked on Saturday candidates who have been elected on more than one national or provincial assembly seat to resign from all but the one they want to retain.

The election body advised the elected representatives to resign before taking oath in the national or provincial assembly. National Assembly members will be taking oath on August 13.

The resignation shall be addressed to the chief election commissioner and delivered to the ECP secretariat in Islamabad or to the respective provincial election commission offices.

PTI chief and prime minister elect Imran Khan has been elected from five National Assembly seats from Islamabad, Banu, Mianwali, Lahore and Karachi. He will have to resign from four constituencies before he takes oath.

Following the resignations, the election commission will have to conduct by-elections on all the vacant seats.