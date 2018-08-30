By-election: ‘Fix it’ campaigner Alamgir Khan in run for NA-243

Candidates of different political parties filed their nomination papers for October 14 by-election for National Assembly seat NA-243 in Karachi, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

The seat was won by Prime Minister Imran Khan in July 25 general elections, but it fell vacant after Khan chose to retain NA-95 Mianwali and leave NA-243 vacant.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Alamgir Khan, Aftab Siddiqui and Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi filed their papers to the election commission.

Alamgir Khan, a social activist and founder of ‘Fixit’ group, has been a strong supporter of the PTI.

Khan has won the PTI ticket to contest the by-poll.

Four candidates of the Pak Sarzameen Party, Asif Hasnain, Hassan Sabir, Muzamil Qureshi and Muhammad Salman have also filed their candidature.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s Mehfooz Yar Khan is also among the candidates.