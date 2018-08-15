Anwar Majeed has been arrested by the FIA

Anwar is a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari and head of the Omni Group. He and his son are being investigated in a case of money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts at three local banks.The court has turned down the request to return the Omni Group’s back accounts. Earlier, they requested the court to take back the suo motu notice and stop the FIA from investigating the Omni Group’s bank accounts and assets as it was harming business. Anwar had distanced himself from the Omni Group and said he no longer acted as its head due to his poor health.Anwar, Abdul Ghani, Ali Kamal, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Qamar Majeed appeared before the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. The court ordered Anwar’s sons to be included in the investigationThe court also ordered the names of Kamal and Mustafa to be placed on the Exit Control List.However, a request to have Omni Group lawyer Shahid Hamid’s name placed on the ECL was denied.Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that if the sons were not involved in the money laundering, they will be cleared.The court has ordered that all assets will be frozen till the JIT completes its investigation. Anwar and his sons are not required to be present in court for future hearings.When the FIA director general asked for permission to arrest Anwar and Abdul Ghani, the chief justice said he could not pass an order against their arrest.The next hearing has been set for August 28.