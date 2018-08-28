Anwar Majeed and son remanded to judicial custody until Sept 4

August 28, 2018

A banking court hearing the Sindh money laundering scandal on Tuesday sent Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed to jail on judicial remand until September 4.

Anwar and his son are being investigated in connection to money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts at three local banks.

The counsel for the accused said that his clients are unwell and are brought from the hospital. The lawyer requested the court to send both Anwar and his son back to the hospital. The court asked him to submit an application for the medical treatment of his clients, which he did.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the jail authorities to present the medical reports of both the accused.

 
 
 

See Also

Anwar Majeed’s son taken to Jinnah hospital after complaining of stomach pains

August 27, 2018 11:12 am

Records seized during FIA raid on the Khoski Sugar Mills in Badin

August 26, 2018 5:52 pm

Asif Zardari has been granted bail but Hussain Lawai has to wait till Monday to know if he has been too

August 18, 2018 1:50 pm

The FIA has been granted physical remand of Anwar Majeed and his son till August 24

August 17, 2018 11:52 am

Anwar Majeed has been arrested by the FIA

August 15, 2018 12:37 pm

Anwar Majeed says he is no longer the head of Omni Group

August 11, 2018 7:06 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.