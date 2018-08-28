Anwar Majeed and son remanded to judicial custody until Sept 4

A banking court hearing the Sindh money laundering scandal on Tuesday sent Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed to jail on judicial remand until September 4.

Anwar and his son are being investigated in connection to money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts at three local banks.

The counsel for the accused said that his clients are unwell and are brought from the hospital. The lawyer requested the court to send both Anwar and his son back to the hospital. The court asked him to submit an application for the medical treatment of his clients, which he did.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the jail authorities to present the medical reports of both the accused.