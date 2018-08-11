An ATC has issued arrest warrants for Altaf Hussain and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

August 11, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi issued on Saturday arrests warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain, MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders of the party.

The court was hearing 27 cases regarding inflammatory speeches made by the MQM founder. The other party leaders are accused of facilitating the speeches.

During the hearing, MQM leaders Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan appeared before the court. The accused have been provided copies of the cases they are wanted in.

The court will indict the accused on September 8.

 
 
 

