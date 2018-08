Agha Siraj Durrani has been elected as the speaker of the Sindh Assembly once again.

The PPP leader also served as speaker during the 2013 to 2018 term.

He took oath on Wednesday after MPAs voted him in. PPP workers and leaders chanted party slogans after he took oath.

The PTI’s governor candidate, Imran Ismail, did not come to vote for the speaker. Three members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan were present in the assembly session but refused to cast their votes.