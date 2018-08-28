Abominable act of Dutch MP hurting sentiments of Muslims, Qureshi tells Dutch FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday contacted his dutch counterpart van Buitenlandse Zaken and raised the issue of ‘blasphemous event’ in Netherlands.

“The Foreign Minister underscored that the abominable act of the dutch Parliamentarian was provoking and hurt[ing] the sentiments of Muslims across the world,” the foreign office spokesperson said. “Such acts spread hate and intolerance.”

Geert Wilders, a dutch parliamentarian belonging to the Freedom Party, is holding a competition of blasphemous caricatures. Wilders’ Freedom Party is the leading opposition party in parliament after coming in second in the elections last March.

On August 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government would raise this issue at the United Nations.

“However, I believe that it won’t be very effective as the West does not understand our love for the Prophet (pbuh),” he said, speaking in the Senate.

They would not back off from holding the competition as they consider it a matter of freedom of speech, the premier added.

“They don’t understand our love for the Prophet (pbuh),” the PM said, adding that they [Westerners] don’t understand how much this blasphemous material hurts sentiment.