Abominable act of Dutch MP hurting sentiments of Muslims, Qureshi tells Dutch FM

August 28, 2018

Photo: AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday contacted his dutch counterpart van Buitenlandse Zaken and raised the issue of ‘blasphemous event’ in Netherlands.

“The Foreign Minister underscored that the abominable act of the dutch Parliamentarian was provoking and hurt[ing] the sentiments of Muslims across the world,” the foreign office spokesperson said. “Such acts spread hate and intolerance.”

Geert Wilders, a dutch parliamentarian belonging to the Freedom Party, is holding a competition of blasphemous caricatures. Wilders’ Freedom Party is the leading opposition party in parliament after coming in second in the elections last March.

On August 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government would raise this issue at the United Nations.

“However, I believe that it won’t be very effective as the West does not understand our love for the Prophet (pbuh),” he said, speaking in the Senate.

They would not back off from holding the competition as they consider it a matter of freedom of speech, the premier added.

“They don’t understand our love for the Prophet (pbuh),” the PM said, adding that they [Westerners] don’t understand how much this blasphemous material hurts sentiment.

 
 
 

See Also

We have to move on: Shah Mehmood Qureshi on State Dept’s ‘incorrect’ statement

August 28, 2018 2:23 pm

China wants to work closely with new govt: Chinese envoy

August 27, 2018 7:44 pm

Recurrence of blasphemous cartoons is a failure of Muslim world: PM

August 27, 2018 6:41 pm

We have to understand US needs in Afghanistan, says Foreign Minister

August 24, 2018 6:16 pm

Pakistan has solid evidence in the Kulbhushan case, says foreign minister

August 23, 2018 1:46 pm

PTI seeks PPP support for creation of South Punjab province

August 22, 2018 10:33 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.