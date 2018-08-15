A woman whose son has been missing for six years tried to set herself on fire at the Sindh High Court

A woman tried to set herself on fire at the Sindh High Court in Karachi. She says there has been no progress in the case of her missing son, Muhammad Faisal, who has been missing for six years.

She went to the court on Wednesday morning and tried to set herself on fire in a courtroom.

However, the staff was able to wrest the bottle of petrol away from her before she could self-immolate.

A missing persons hearing was also held on Wednesday and the court has ordered Sindh’s inspector general of police to investigate the case himself.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto said that the police officers had no idea about the investigation into Faisal’s disappearance.

The court said at each hearing, the same report is presented to the judges. The court summoned a report on the disappearances of Munir, Rafiq, Owais, Faisal and the dozens of other missing persons in the province.

The Rangers prosecutor informed the court that they had not taken these people into custody.