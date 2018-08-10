A power breakdown at pumping stations has deprived Karachi of 450 million gallons of water

A power breakdown hit Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo pumping stations on Friday. A severe water shortage is expected as 450 million gallons of water could not be pumped into the city’s water lines.

Electricity supply to the pumping stations was suspended at 5am on Friday. To make matters worse, a pipeline near Dhabeji burst. At 11am, the water board spokesperson said that power supply had been restored. He said water supply will also be restored now.

Water shortage is one of the most frequent civic issues affecting the people of Karachi. Protests and riots have broken out in the past over water crisis that has remained a longstanding issue in the history of the country.