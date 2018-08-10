A power breakdown at pumping stations has deprived Karachi of 450 million gallons of water

August 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Women are protesting against the water shortage and shouting slogans during a march in Karachi on 09 April, 2001. Photo: AFP

A power breakdown hit Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo pumping stations on Friday. A severe water shortage is expected as 450 million gallons of water could not be pumped into the city’s water lines. 

Electricity supply to the pumping stations was suspended at 5am on Friday. To make matters worse, a pipeline near Dhabeji burst. At 11am, the water board spokesperson said that power supply had been restored. He said water supply will also be restored now.

Water shortage is one of the most frequent civic issues affecting the people of Karachi. Protests and riots have broken out in the past over water crisis that has remained a longstanding issue in the history of the country.

 
 
 

See Also

China says it will provide electricity to Gwadar for Rs5m a day

August 3, 2018 5:13 pm

We are in talks with Iran to resume power supply in Makran division: Balochistan CM

August 2, 2018 3:29 pm

Half of Lahore spent Wednesday night without electricity

August 2, 2018 9:42 am

The government is finally cleaning 38 storm water drains in Karachi

August 1, 2018 6:24 pm

Chief justice says the SC will look after the funds and the govt will build the dams

August 1, 2018 2:59 pm

Electricity supply improved for ‘political gains’ ahead of the election, says Senator Shibli Faraz

August 1, 2018 1:00 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.