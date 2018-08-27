A man has been arrested for throwing acid on a 20-year-old woman in Sukkur

August 27, 2018

Photo: AFP

The police have arrested a suspect in an acid attack case in Sindh’s Sukkur district. They are still looking for the second suspect.

SAMAA TV correspondent Sahil Jogi reported that a man threw acid on a 20-year-old woman for rejecting him.

The incident occurred in the Islam Colony area, in the jurisdiction of the New Pind police station. The suspect broke into the woman’s house and threw acid on her.

She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where doctors say 40% of her body has been burnt.

The police filed a report on her father’s complaint. Her father said the suspect had attacked her before and now they are being threatened to withdraw the case.

 
 
 

See Also

NA-206, Sukkur: PPP’s Khursheed Shah leads …

July 23, 2018 11:33 pm

Hajj flights start on Saturday

July 9, 2018 11:04 pm

Sukkur: Women organise sit-in protest against water shortage

May 7, 2018 8:15 pm

Residents in Sukkur take to the streets to demand clean water

April 16, 2018 6:42 pm

MQM’s Sukkur MPA jumps ship to PSP

April 9, 2018 2:09 pm

Bilawal confident of PPP’s victory in next elections

March 29, 2018 6:06 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.