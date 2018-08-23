23-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

Twenty three members of the Punjab cabinet took oath on Monday at the Governor House in Lahore.

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervez Elahi administered the oath to the cabinet members.

Maskhdoom Hashim Bakht is the new finance minister.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has been given the portfolio of excise, taxation and narcotics control.

Sami Ullah Chaudhry is new minister for food.

Faiz ul Hassan Chouhan is the minister for information and culture.

Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz has the portfolio of higher education and tourism.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has the portfolio of housing, urban development and public health engineering.

Mian Aslam Iqbal is the minister for industries, commerce and investment.

Raja Basharat will oversee the affairs of law and parliamentary affairs.

PTI leader Aleem Khan will take the charge as senior minister and the minister for local government and community development.

Raja Rashid Hafeez is the new revenue minister.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid has got the portfolio of primary and secondary healthcare.

Taimor Khan, who was elected as an independent candidate, is the minister for youth affairs and sports.

Mohsin Laghari is irrigation minister. Murad Ross is minister for education. Anser Majeed Niazi is the minister for labour and manpower.

The other cabinet members are Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Sardar Asif Nakai, Hafiz Ammar Yassir, Malik Nauman, Hasnain Dareshak, Malik Anwar, Chaudhry Zaheer and Hashim Dogar.