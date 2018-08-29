1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain passes away

August 29, 2018

Sepoy Maqbool Hussain, a veteran of the 1965 war, breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital Attock, the ISPR reported Tuesday.

The brave soldier was injured and taken prisoner by the Indian army during the war. After spending 40 years in Indian jails, he was released in 2005.

Sepoy Maqbool Hussain received the Sitara-e-Jurat, the third highest military award of Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief on Maqbool Hussain’s demise. His funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday with full military honours.

 
 
 

