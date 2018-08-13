13 workers are trapped in a coal mine in Quetta

Thirteen workers are stuck in a coal mine in Quetta, Balochistan after a section of the mine collapsed.

According to coal company officials, the workers are stuck at a depth of 3,500 feet in the mine in Quetta’s Sanjidi area.

There is little to no space for air to pass through to the trapped miners and the way out has been blocked with fallen debris.

Miners from a nearby mine are working to help rescue their trapped colleagues.

Taking notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri has asked the authorities to speed up the rescue work and use every available resource for the safe recovery of the miners.