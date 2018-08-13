13 workers are trapped in a coal mine in Quetta

August 13, 2018

Photo: AFP

Thirteen workers are stuck in a coal mine in Quetta, Balochistan after a section of the mine collapsed.

According to coal company officials, the workers are stuck at a depth of 3,500 feet in the mine in Quetta’s Sanjidi area.

There is little to no space for air to pass through to the trapped miners and the way out has been blocked with fallen debris.

Miners from a nearby mine are working to help rescue their trapped colleagues.

Taking notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri has asked the authorities to speed up the rescue work and use every available resource for the safe recovery of the miners.

 
 
 

See Also

Seven die in Quetta mine blast, six missing

August 13, 2018 5:24 pm

Three, including two FC personnel, die in traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan

August 12, 2018 10:27 am

Eight districts of Balochistan in the dark after 220KV transmission line trips

August 9, 2018 5:41 pm

The ‘foreigner’ who became an MPA from Quetta is also wanted in a murder case

August 6, 2018 12:44 pm

Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, FATA, Peshawar, Sialkot, Hyderabad win in Inter Region U-19 ODI tournament

August 5, 2018 11:19 pm

Over 100 stalls gutted after vegetable market catches fire in Quetta

August 5, 2018 11:22 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.