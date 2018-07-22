Thatta: A look at the election arena and voters’ plight

SAMAA TV anchor Faisal Karim visited Thatta in Sindh to observe the electioneering process and find out voters' issues in the district that is considered a stronghold of the Pakistan Peoples Party.
Thatta is represented by one National Assembly seat, NA-232, and three Sindh Assembly seats -- PS-77, PS-78 and PS-79.
Educational institutions and health centres are in a sorry state in the city where the centuries old Makli graveyard is slowly crumbling.
The splendor of the 17th century Shah Jahan mosque is also fading due to lack of restoration work by the government.