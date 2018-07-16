Ride at Askari park fell apart due to broken bolt: report

July 16, 2018
Ahmer Rehman




The ride at the Askari Amusement Park fell apart as the main bolt that held the swing broke, says an initial investigation report.

The crime scene investigation of District East prepared the report after the caretaker CM ordered an inquiry. According to initial findings, the ride named Discovery fell apart due to the broken bolt.

On Sunday, one of the swings at the park collapsed at around 10:30pm, killing a child on the spot. At least 18 others were injured. The park administration was nowhere to be seen after the incident. People took it upon themselves to take the injured to medical facilities.

The park has now been sealed.

A number of people have voiced their concerns over the horrific incident. The mayor, Wasim Akhtar, questioned how the park was making children take the rides without testing and safety precautions. “If you are operating the swings on trial basis, you should not let children take the rides,” he said.

“Not everything should be commercialised,” said MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar. “Parks should not be used for commercial purposes.”

PTI leader Imran Ismail asked if there was an authority to look into the quality of swings at parks. PSP leader Raza Haroon termed it negligence.
 
 
 

