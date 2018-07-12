‘Rickshaw Jutt’ reaches Karachi’s NA-247

July 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




SAMAA TV’s election programme 'Rickshaw Jutt' reached out to the voters in Karachi's NA-247 to discover the area's problems.

NA-247 is one of the most hotly contested seats for the National Assembly in Karachi where strong candidates from city’s major political parties are in the fray.

The election battle will be fought between PTI’s Arif Alvi, MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal, former JI Karachi Amir Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, former PPP MNA Abdul Aziz Memon and independent candidate Jibran Nasir.

Previously NA-250, the constituency is comprised of Defence, areas under the Clifton Cantonment Board, Saddar, Karachi Cantonment and Arambagh.
 
 
 

