‘Rickshaw Jutt’ reaches Karachi’s NA-247

NA-247 is one of the most hotly contested seats for the National Assembly in Karachi where strong candidates from city’s major political parties are in the fray.The election battle will be fought between PTI’s Arif Alvi, MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal, former JI Karachi Amir Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, former PPP MNA Abdul Aziz Memon and independent candidate Jibran Nasir.Previously NA-250, the constituency is comprised of Defence, areas under the Clifton Cantonment Board, Saddar, Karachi Cantonment and Arambagh.