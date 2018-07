In an attempt to woo voters, Abrar-ul-Haq has adopted a populist style of campaigning, visiting barber shops and tailoring shops and making chapattis at a tandoor in low-income areas.Pictures of the PTI leader campaigning have been making the rounds on social media. Abrar-ul-Haq is facing senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal , who won the seat in 2013 elections.