PTI, PML-N supporters clash outside Avenfield flats



Hooliganism & vandalism of PTI supporters in shape of attack on NS residence in London is strongly condemned. IK is turning his young followers into fascists like himself.

— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 9, 2018

The UK police arrived at the scene to quell the protests. The protesters demanded that the UK government deport former PM Nawaz Sharif. One of the protesting women said that she will only rest after the former PM “returns the country’s looted wealth”.Sloganeering was followed by a physical scuffle in which supporters of the PTI and PML-N pushed each other. Police arrested PML-N leader Nasir Butt. According to PTI workers, Butt slapped them and tried to snatch their mobile phones.On Sunday, people protested outside the Avenfield flats and tried to break the door of the Sharif family’s London residence. Police searched the protesters and dispersed them. According to Scotland Yard, the protesters have been identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.On the other hand, PML-N workers have said that the protesters came bearing knives. According to them, the protesters threw a trolley at one of their leaders. Police are investigating the incident.On Friday, an accountability court handed 10 years to Nawaz Sharif, seven years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and one year to his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar. Safdar surrendered himself and was sent to Adiala Jail on Monday. The former PM and his daughter, who have been in London since June 15, have announced that they will return to Pakistan on Friday, July 13.The court ruling has disqualified Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar from contesting the election on July 25.