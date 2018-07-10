PTI, PML-N supporters clash outside Avenfield flats

July 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




A day after some people tried to break into the Sharif family’s London flats, another protest took place outside their residence on Monday.

The UK police arrived at the scene to quell the protests. The protesters demanded that the UK government deport former PM Nawaz Sharif. One of the protesting women said that she will only rest after the former PM “returns the country’s looted wealth”.

Sloganeering was followed by a physical scuffle in which supporters of the PTI and PML-N pushed each other. Police arrested PML-N leader Nasir Butt. According to PTI workers, Butt slapped them and tried to snatch their mobile phones.

On Sunday, people protested outside the Avenfield flats and tried to break the door of the Sharif family’s London residence. Police searched the protesters and dispersed them. According to Scotland Yard, the protesters have been identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.

On the other hand, PML-N workers have said that the protesters came bearing knives. According to them, the protesters threw a trolley at one of their leaders. Police are investigating the incident.

On Friday, an accountability court handed 10 years to Nawaz Sharif, seven years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and one year to his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar. Safdar surrendered himself and was sent to Adiala Jail on Monday. The former PM and his daughter, who have been in London since June 15, have announced that they will return to Pakistan on Friday, July 13.

The court ruling has disqualified Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar from contesting the election on July 25.
 
 
 

See Also

Maryam links London flat ‘attack’ to Imran’s diatribe

July 9, 2018 6:57 pm

PTI vows to establish a national commission on minorities

July 9, 2018 5:56 pm

PTI candidate disqualified for using COAS, CJ’s pictures on his posters

July 9, 2018 4:56 pm

15 PML-N workers in hot water for rally in support of Captain (retd) Safdar

July 9, 2018 12:14 pm

‘Knife-wielding assailants’ try to break into Avenfield flats

July 9, 2018 10:05 am

PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar goes to Adiala Jail

July 9, 2018 9:03 am

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.