We are going to Pakistan to surrender, not to run away, says Maryam Nawaz Sharif

July 10, 2018
Abbas Shabbir




We are going to Pakistan to surrender, not to run away, said former first daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter booked their flight to Pakistan. They will reach Lahore on Friday, July 13, on a private airline’s flight. The father-daughter duo will fly on July 12 at 8:45pm. According to the schedule, the plane will land at 8pm at Allama Iqbal Airport.

“We will address our workers after leaving the airport,” said Maryam Nawaz. “It is time to end the war that has been going on for 70 years. It’s no longer the 1970s or 1980s when you could dictate everyone. Allah knows best about our return.”

On July 6, an accountability court awarded 10 years to the former PM and seven to his daughter in the Avenfield corruption case. Capt (retd) Safdar, the husband of Maryam Nawaz, was sentenced to a year in jail. He was sent to Adiala Jail on Monday.

The court ruling has disqualified Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, from contesting the election on July 25. The former PM was disqualified in 2017 from holding public office.

The father-daughter duo announced that they will return to Pakistan on Friday, July 13. The two have been in London since June 15. They had gone to spend Eid with former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. A day before their arrival in London, Begum Kulsoom suffered a cardiac arrest and has since been on life support at the Harley Street Clinic.

Three days ahead of their expected arrival, the interior ministry placed the names of Mr Sharif and his daughter on the Exit Control List on Tuesday.
 
 
 

