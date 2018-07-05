MQM decries ban on banners in Karachi

July 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




When else would banners be put up if not during election campaigns, asked MQM leader Faisal Subzwari.

“Banners and hoardings are allowed for campaigns across the country but not in Karachi,” he said. “The law is different for Karachi.”

According to Subzwari, party workers are being harassed. “The caretaker government, on the pretext of Election Commission’s code of conduct, wants to impose a curfew on July 25,” he said. “Our flags and banners are being taken down. Police and other law enforcement personnel are visiting the offices of our candidates.”

Subwari said that 8,000 kites were confiscated in the limits of District Central in one day. “We do not have the money to run advertisements on TV,” he said.

He also recited a verse:

Mauj barhay ya andhi ae, diya jalaye rakhna hai

Ghar ki khatir sau dukh jhailay, ghar toh akhir apna hai

[Come what may, we must keep the lamp alight

We have borne hundreds of hardships, for the house is ours]

He condemned the attack on PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy in Lyari.
 
 
 

