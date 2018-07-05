Maryam Nawaz behind Nawaz Sharif’s downfall, says Imran Khan

PTI chief Imran Khan said Maryam Nawaz Sharif is responsible for the downfall of Nawaz Sharif.

“Had Maryam Nawaz not been so arrogant, perhaps Nawaz Sharif would not have been in such bad state,” he told Awaz host Shahzad Iqbal on Wednesday. According to him, the former first daughter was behind the PML-N’s rona dhona [whining] and mujhay kion nikala [Why was I ousted?] narrative.

The PTI chief said that the verdict in the Avenfield reference would prove that the former PM was involved in money-laundering. “Had this not been the case, they just had to show three or four documents and the case would have been winded up,” he said.

According to him, all the poor prisoners should be set free in Pakistan if the verdict is in favour of Mr Sharif. “If there’s no accountability even after committing corruption worth billions, there should be no law then,” said the PTI chairperson.

Mr Khan said that the PML-N would not benefit in terms of sympathy if the verdict is against Mr Sharif. “He is no Nelson Mandela who took a stand for the country’s freedom,” he said. “He has taken a stand just to save his money.”

Mr Sharif and his family have been facing trial before the accountability court. Three corruption references were initiated against them after the Supreme Court disqualified Mr Sharif for life from holding public office. The verdict in one of the references, which pertains to the Sharif family’s London properties, is expected on July 6.

On Tuesday, the accountability court reserved its decision in the Avenfield reference. It announced that the verdict will be issued on Friday, July 6. It also issued notices to the accused, asking them to appear on the day.

On the other hand, the former PM and his daughter have been in London since June 15. They had initially gone to spend Eid with former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. However, Begum Kulsoom suffered a cardiac arrest a day before her husband and daughter arrived. She has been on life support at the Harley Street Clinic since June 14.

On Wednesday, Mr Sharif requested the accountability court to delay the announcement of the judgment in the Avenfield case. “I want to see my wife conscious before returning to Pakistan,” he said.

He said that delaying the announcement of the judgment for a few days would not hurt anyone. “I would like to be present in the court when this judgment is passed – the same court where my daughter and I appeared for over a 100 hearings during the past one year,” he said.

Mr Sharif said he would return to Pakistan even if the judgment is against him. “I’m not a dictator who would run away,” he said.