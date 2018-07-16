Lawyers arrive at court to file appeal against Avenfield verdict

The Sharif family’s lawyers arrived on Monday at the Islamabad High Court to file an appeal against the Avenfield verdict.

An accountability court awarded 10 years to former PM Nawaz Sharif, eight years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and one year to his son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar. All three are currently in jail. Their lawyers obtained the signatures of their clients on Sunday and arrived at the court on Monday.

The lawyers will appeal the court to nullify the accountability court’s decision. It has been 10 days that the verdict was announced in the case. It is also the last day to file an appeal against the decision. Pervaiz Rashid and Barrister Zafrullah Islam accompanied the legal team at the court. According to Rashid, they will request the court to suspend the sentences until the high court reaches a verdict.

On the other hand, Maryam and Safdar’s son, Junaid Safdar, arrived in Lahore from London. PML-N workers showered rose petals on him at the airport.