In Multan, you’d better have an Ansari backing you this General Election 2018

July 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Politicians in Pakistan will do anything in their power to get elected, be it bribing voters, relying on the biradari system or using their positions as pirs and custodians of shrines to gain support.

The ‘Biradari system’ decides the winners in Multan's PP-195 

Multan’s PP-195 constituency is a prime example of how biradari, a caste system, decides who will win the elections in certain constituencies.

The Ansari biradari has over 70,000 votes in PP-195. The support of the Ansaris can sway elections in any one’s favour as the entire community votes as as a single unit. Since 1993, only candidates backed by the Ansaris have won.

In 2008, the PMl-N’s Aamir Saeed Ansari had won the elections and in 2013 Javed Akhtar on PTI’s ticket was elected from the constituency. Both candidates had the support of the Ansari biradari.

However, fed up with hollow promises made by the leaders they have chosen, this time around some members of the biradiri have decided to stand as independent candidates.

 
 
 
 

See Also

Triumphant Imran Khan thanks God for Avenfield verdict

July 6, 2018 5:19 pm

Shehbaz says Avenfield verdict is politically motivated

July 6, 2018 4:48 pm

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam get 10 and 7 years

July 6, 2018 4:00 pm

Analysis: Is Nawaz Sharif the only rotten egg in Pakistan?

July 6, 2018 12:11 pm

Fawad Hassan Fawad remanded to NAB custody for 14 days

July 6, 2018 12:02 pm

Zulfi Bukhari’s name taken off the blacklist

July 6, 2018 11:45 am

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.