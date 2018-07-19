Former PPP ministers Manzoor Wassan, Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar out of the election race

July 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Two PPP leaders, Manzoor Wassan and Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar, are out of the election race as a court upheld their disqualification.

Wassan and Mahar were provincial ministers in the previous PPP-led government in Sindh.

On June 27, an appellate tribunal rejected Wassan’s nomination papers for Khairpur’s PS- 27 seat. Shahnawaz Talpur, a member of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), had filed an appeal against Wassan’s nomination papers with the returning officer over his iqama [work permit].

Mahar was vying for Khangarh’s PS-20 constituency. His candidacy on the seat was rejected by the returning officer and the election tribunal over non-disclosure of assets.

A two-member Sukkur division bench of the Sindh High Court, comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, upheld the disqualification of the two former ministers.
 
 
 

