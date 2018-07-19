Former PPP ministers Manzoor Wassan, Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar out of the election race

Wassan and Mahar were provincial ministers in the previous PPP-led government in Sindh.On June 27, an appellate tribunal rejected Wassan’s nomination papers for Khairpur’s PS- 27 seat. Shahnawaz Talpur, a member of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), had filed an appeal against Wassan’s nomination papers with the returning officer over his iqama [work permit].Mahar was vying for Khangarh’s PS-20 constituency. His candidacy on the seat was rejected by the returning officer and the election tribunal over non-disclosure of assets.A two-member Sukkur division bench of the Sindh High Court, comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, upheld the disqualification of the two former ministers.