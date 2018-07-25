Exclusive: The ECP control room where Pakistan election results will come

July 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




For the first time, results will be sent to the Election Commission using modern software.
The Results Transmission System (RTS) of the Election Commission has been activated. Through this system, the chief election commissioner will be the first one to receive the election results. All the presiding officers who will send the results using the software will get an additional Rs1,000 as part of their remuneration.
The Election Commission has said that people standing in line to cast their votes will be allowed to vote even after 6pm, Marriyum Aurangzeb told SAMAA reporter Naeem Ashraf Butt. However, Aurangzeb pointed out how people are not being allowed to form queues inside the polling stations. As per the election rules, only those people are allowed to vote after the deadline who are standing in line inside the polling stations.
 
 
 

See Also

Live: Pakistan election 2018 results

July 25, 2018 7:20 pm

Why would PTI-supporter Sara Taseer tweet this against Baloch women on election day?

July 25, 2018 5:03 pm

In pictures: Pakistanis voting at the border with Iran, in Balochistan

July 25, 2018 3:33 pm

Why do you want to get me disqualified, says Zardari to media questioning as he goes to vote

July 25, 2018 3:30 pm

In pictures: General Elections 2018

July 25, 2018 3:21 pm

In pictures: Balochistan votes despite risks of terrorism

July 25, 2018 2:47 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.