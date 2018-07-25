Exclusive: The ECP control room where Pakistan election results will come

The Results Transmission System (RTS) of the Election Commission has been activated. Through this system, the chief election commissioner will be the first one to receive the election results. All the presiding officers who will send the results using the software will get an additional Rs1,000 as part of their remuneration.The Election Commission has said that people standing in line to cast their votes will be allowed to vote even after 6pm, Marriyum Aurangzeb told SAMAA reporter Naeem Ashraf Butt. However, Aurangzeb pointed out how people are not being allowed to form queues inside the polling stations. As per the election rules, only those people are allowed to vote after the deadline who are standing in line inside the polling stations.