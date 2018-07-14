Exclusive: Maryam thanks supporters for being part of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ movement

July 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has thanked party supporters for being the part of Vote Ko Izzat Do movement and promoting Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

"I want to say that Nawaz Sharif has done everything humanly possible and rendered sacrifices for Vote Ko Izzat Do movement and the people," she told SAMAA TV in an exclusive interview.

“Nawaz Sharif was repeatedly approached in London and we were conveyed messages to not come back to the country,” she said, adding that her father didn’t listen to anyone as he had already taken a decision to return to Pakistan.
 
 
 

