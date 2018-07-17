Court to hear appeals against Avenfield verdict on Tuesday

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the appeals.An accountability court awarded 11 years to former PM Nawaz Sharif, eight years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and one year to his son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar. All three are currently in jail. Their lawyers obtained the signatures of their clients on Sunday and filed the appeals on Monday.On the other hand, accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir has recused himself from hearing the other two corruption references against the former PM and his children.The judge wrote a letter to the chief justice of Islamabad High Court, telling him that he would not hear the Flagship Investment Ltd and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references after objections by Sharif’s lawyer. The court should transfer the references to any other court or appoint my alternative since I have announced my verdict in the Avenfield reference, said the judge in his letter, according to sources familiar with the proceedings of the high court.Sharif and his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are accused in all three references. The accountability court has declared Hassan and Hussain proclaimed offenders.