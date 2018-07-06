Analysis: Has the election slipped from the PML-N’s hands?

There are two narratives about the sentence awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in the Avenfield reference case of London properties.
One says ‘a powerful prime minister was punished’ while the second narrative is that Nawaz Sharif and his family members were sentenced for speaking against the establishment.
What’s the actual scenario of this case and how is it going to affect Pakistan’s elections?
Here is the analysis by ‘Agenda 360’ hosts Moiz Jaferii and Haider Waheed.