Analysis: Has the election slipped from the PML-N’s hands?

July 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




There are two narratives about the sentence awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in the Avenfield reference case of London properties.

One says ‘a powerful prime minister was punished’ while the second narrative is that Nawaz Sharif and his family members were sentenced for speaking against the establishment.

What’s the actual scenario of this case and how is it going to affect Pakistan’s elections?

Here is the analysis by ‘Agenda 360’ hosts Moiz Jaferii and Haider Waheed.
 
 
 

See Also

Who will contest election on Maryam’s seats?

July 6, 2018 11:50 pm

PTI celebrates verdict against Sharif family

July 6, 2018 10:49 pm

A look at Avenfield case verdict

July 6, 2018 8:44 pm

From PM to absconder: A timeline of Nawaz Sharif’s rise and fall

July 6, 2018 8:42 pm

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

July 6, 2018 7:40 pm

Video: PML-N workers protest in Multan

July 6, 2018 6:41 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.