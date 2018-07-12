‘Aliens’ influencing PML-N’s election drive: Rana Sanaullah

July 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Former Punjab minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that ‘aliens’, a typical coded reference to the establishment, are threatening PML-N supporters in Faisalabad and other cities of Punjab.

“This is why people are not so open in their political views and activities unlike the previous elections,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

Sanaullah is contesting the election from Faisalabad’s NA-106 against Dr Nisar Jatt of the PTI. Jatt was a PML-N candidate in 2013, but parted ways with the party after differences over the Election Reforms Bill.
 
 
 

