Ziaullah Afridi’s nomination papers rejected

The nomination papers of former KP minister Ziaullah Afridi has been rejected by the Returning Officer.

Mr. Afridi had submitted his nomination papers from PK-76 on the PPP’s ticket.

Ziaullah Afridi is facing a corruption reference in provincial Accountability Commission, Hayat Khan, a candidate from Iftekhar Chaudhry’s JDP told the RO.

Mr. Khan said Afridi could not contest election until the announcement of verdict.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the RO rejected Ziaullah Afridi’s nomination papers.

Mr. Afridi was elected as an MPA on the ticket of Imran Khan’s PTI in 2013 and was made a minister for mines and minerals Ziaullah in the KP cabinet.

In July 2015, the Accountability Commission had arrested Afridi for his alleged corruption and misuse of authority in ministry of mines and minerals.

Afridi joined PPP in August this year after he was expelled from the PTI.