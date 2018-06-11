Zardari and Akhtar Mengal to meet over Balochistan seats

Asif Zardari and Sardar Akhtar Mengal are going to meet in Lahore to talk about seat adjustments in Balochistan.

A day earlier, Mengal, who is the head of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) announced a seat adjustment agreement with the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal religious party alliance in Khuzdar district. He is also standing from Lasbela. He is trying to have the PPP withdraw its candidate from Lasbela to make room for him. This is essentially what seat adjustments involve.

Chief Minister-hopeful, Akhtar Mengal, used to be a close ally of the PML-N and its disqualified head, Nawaz Sharif. But he was unhappy when Nawaz Sharif chose Sanaullah Zehri for chief minister in the last term. Mengal backed the joint opposition when it voted Zehri out in a no-confidence motion in the Balochistan Assembly.

In other news, the house of the provincial assembly’s candidate for the BNP-Awami, Mir Asghar Rind, was attacked with a planted bomb. No casualties were reported but his house was destroyed.