Zaeem Qadri parts ways with PML-N, to contest election independently

Zaeem Qadri has parted ways with the PML-N and announced that he will contest the elections as an independent candidate from NA-133.

Qadri, who was at loggerheads with Hamza Shahbaz over distribution of election tickets, lashed out at his former party leaders and said that he will not “polish Hamza Shahbaz’s shoes”.

He was addressing a press conference outside his residence on Thursday.

“Lahore is not your or your father’s property,” the disgruntled PML-N leader said, referring to Hamza.

Qadri said that he will not bow down before Hamza. “I will show you how to do politics,” he said.

“I served the party as information secretary, general secretary of Punjab and Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson, and this is what I got in return,” he said.

“I will not say a word against anyone but won’t spare anyone who speaks against me,” Qadri warned.

He went on to say that he is one of the ideological workers of the party but cannot tolerate what is being done to him.

Earlier, PML-N’s Saad Rafique arrived at Qadri’s residence but failed to pacify the estranged leader.