You now have to pay 300% more for gas

Gas tariffs in Pakistan have reached a record high, with domestic gas tariffs being increased by 300%.

The price of gas for domestic consumers has been increased by the caretaker government and approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

In four years, the authority will be able to raise Rs117 billion in revenue from domestic users.

The dollar exchange rate increased recently, as did the price of petroleum products. The latest sector to be affected is the gas sector.

This increase will affect domestic users the most. Gas rates in the power sector and other sectors have been increased by 30%.

With an increase of Rs234 per each million British thermal units (mbtu), the new price will be Rs629 per each mmbtu.

The first slab of domestic consumption has been increased by 50% to Rs314. This is the highest increase in the country’s history

In order to prevent gas theft and leaks, companies have been allocated Rs21 billion.