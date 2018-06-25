Will turn Karachi into Paris, Shehbaz tells supporters

June 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said he will turn Karachi into Paris, if he is given an opportunity to serve the people of the mega city.

“The people of Karachi have faced oppression and injustice in the past,” Sharif said, promising that he would get Karachi its rights after coming into power.

He was addressing a rally in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Monday.

Sharif took a dig at Sindh’s political parties and said there are garbage dumps in various areas of Karachi including Baldia Town. “I will clear the city of garbage dumps, if I am given an opportunity.”

The PML-N president promised to overcome water crisis in Pakistan and said the people will witness Lahore-like development in the city.

 
 
 

