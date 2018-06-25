Will provide every possible assistance to government during elections: General Bajwa

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured caretaker PM Nasir-ul-Mulk that the military will provide every possible assistance to the government during the general elections.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa held meeting with caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk at the PM House on Monday.

PM Mulk said it was the caretaker government’s responsibility to hold free and fair elections in the country.

Law and order issues and internal security situation were also discussed in the meeting.

On June 19, the election commission had requested the Ministry of Defence to deploy 350,000 soldiers during the elections to maintain law and order.

The ECP said that the soldiers would be deployed inside and outside the polling stations during the balloting exercise.