Will provide every possible assistance to government during elections: General Bajwa

June 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk at PM Office Islamabad on 25th June, 2018.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured caretaker PM Nasir-ul-Mulk that the military will provide every possible assistance to the government during the general elections.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa held meeting with caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk at the PM House on Monday.

PM Mulk said it was the caretaker government’s responsibility to hold free and fair elections in the country.

Law and order issues and internal security situation were also discussed in the meeting.

On June 19, the election commission had requested the Ministry of Defence to deploy 350,000 soldiers during the elections to maintain law and order.

The ECP said that the soldiers would be deployed inside and outside the polling stations during the balloting exercise.

 
 
 

See Also

Isle of dogs: Pakistan fishermen feed islands full of strays

June 25, 2018 5:15 pm

SC dismisses petition seeking Aafia Siddqui’s repatriation

June 25, 2018 5:12 pm

Pakistan to plead against being put on FATF ‘Grey List’

June 25, 2018 1:47 pm

Election tribunal clears the way for Imran to contest polls from NA-95

June 25, 2018 12:52 pm

Pakistan lose to Australia in Hockey Champions Trophy

June 25, 2018 11:18 am

I get offers to fix matches every time I play against India, says Umar Akmal

June 24, 2018 3:19 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.