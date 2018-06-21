Will defeat ticket holders and independents in election: Nisar

June 21, 2018
Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar said he will beat every single candidate in his constituency whether someone is a ticket holder or an independent candidate.

The former interior minister, who has recently parted ways with the PML-N, said he didn’t use his position to fill his or his family’s pockets but served the masses.

“I did not establish any factory, mill or petrol pump when I was in power,” Nisar said, addressing a rally in Rawalpindi.

“I told Nawaz Sharif that hypocrites are not loyal to anyone.”

Nawaz Sharif or the army did not launch Karachi operation but he did, he added.

“I fought against terrorism along with the army when I became the interior minister,” Nisar said.

The former interior minister said that he prohibited the entry of suspected individuals in the country.

“I always said that religious seminaries were not involved in terrorism and was criticized for saying so,” Nisar said.

 
 
 

