Why was Zulfi Bukhari allowed to go abroad? PM wants answers from Interior Ministry

June 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Zulfi Bukhari (2nd Right) with Imran Khan. PHOTO COURTESY: ZULFI BUKHARI/ TWITTER

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk has taken notice of the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s aide Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari’s name from the Exit Control List and asked the Interior Ministry to explain how this happened.

On Monday, the Federal investigation Agency and immigration authorities had stopped Bukhari from boarding a special flight to Saudi Arabia with the PTI chief and his wife. However, he was later allowed to fly after the ministry issued a notification, granting him one-time permission to perform Umrah and return within six days.

Bukhari’s name was placed on the ECL on the request of the National Accountability Bureau.

 
 
 

