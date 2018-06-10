Who is in caretaker Sindh cabinet?

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Fazl-ur-Rehman has allocated portfolios to newly elected seven members of his cabinet.

According to a notification, Khair Muhammad Junejo has been allocated the ministries of agriculture, supply and price department, cooperative department, forests, wildlife, livestock and fisheries departments.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah has been allotted irrigation, interprovincial coordination, public health engineering and rural development and works and services departments.

The departments of environment and climate change, coastal development, information and archives, information science technology, law and parliamentary affairs have been assigned to Jameel Yusuf.