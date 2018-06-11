Who do I vote for in Islamabad?

If you live in Islamabad and don’t know who you can vote for, we have laid out the options that have emerged so far.

Islamabad is one city that nobody lays claim to as they would in the case of Karachi or Lahore. It is a planned city constructed in 1960 and is divided into sectors. Perhaps that is one reason the electoral options in the city are so diverse.

If you are a PTI fan, you have Imran Khan and Asad Umar running for NA-53 and NA-54, respectively. Mr Khan is contesting from Islamabad for the first time. Mr Umar ran for NA-53 in the 2013 election and won.

If you don’t like these choices, the Rawalpindi general secretary of the PML-N, Sajid Abbasi, has also submitted his nomination papers from NA-53. There are rumours that former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also join the race in Islamabad. If he wants to, he’d better do it today Monday as June 11 is the last day for submission of nominations.

If you’re a student, feminist or belong to the working class, you may want to consider Ammar Rashid and Ismat Shahjahan. They are contesting on AWP’s platform.

A transgender person is standing independently. Their name is Julie.

Some other options for Islamabad are PPP’s Raja Imran Ashraf and Sibtul Haider Bokhari, All Pakistan Muslim League secretary-general Dr Muhammad Amjad, PTI-Gulalai’s Maimoonah Zahid and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mian Aslam.