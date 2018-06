We have fulfilled our promises, Shehbaz tells Karachiites in video message

The PML-N will start its election campaign in Karachi today (Monday).

As part of the campaign, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif released a video message for the people of Karachi. He said that he is coming to the city for two days, during which he will hold rallies and meet his constituents.

We fulfilled our promises, he said in the video.

We have fulfilled our promise of ending power shortages, said Shehbaz.

He also reiterated that today, Karachi has become a city of peace.