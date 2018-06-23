Watch: Nisar Khuhro faces chants of ‘shame, shame’ in Larkana

Khuhro, a PPP candidate from PS-11 (Larkana), faced the scathing criticism as he visited a protest camp outside the city’s press club.The camp was set up by relatives of a student, Aqib Chandio, against what his family say is an ‘enforced disappearance’.Khuhro faced a barrage of questions from Chandio’s relatives.“Peoples Party has been in power for 10 years but what have you done? Who will raise a voice for us?” a man can be heard complaining in a video that is making rounds on social media.“I have raised my voice. I can share with you the record. Am I not part of the PPP? So you shouldn’t hold us accountable for those 10 years,” Khuhro asserted while defending himself.“You should include the issue of missing persons in your election manifesto and then come to our doors to seek vote,” one of Aqib’s family members demands in the video.“If our boy is not recovered, we will boycott the elections. Then don’t expect votes from us,” the man added.Out of embarrassment, Khuhro left the camp as the protesters chanted ‘shame, shame’.