Video: Dadu residents take PPP candidate to task over power outages

Another aspirant for public office faced the wrath of the problem-stricken masses.

The PPP candidate for PS-83 Dadu, Abdul Aziz Junejo, faced public criticism when he arrived at a protest against load-shedding in the city. Junejo was an elected representative from Dadu in the last provincial government.

Irked by prolonged power outages, the protestors hurled questions at him. “We are facing all this trouble but you have been missing,” one of the protestors yelled in a video that went viral on social media.

“Wapda has made our lives miserable but you are living the good life,” another criticised.

The PPP leader assured the people that he would speak to the power authorities and have the issue resolved.