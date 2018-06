Karachi police have arrested two students of NED University in connection with selling drugs to university youth.

Humayun and Uffan, two university students, were arrested from near Sea View on June 19 by Karachi police.

The arrested youth have confessed to selling ice and cocaine to university students.

The arrested students told interrogators that they were buying drugs from Hub Chowki, Lyari and Yousuf Goth and were selling drugs to university students.