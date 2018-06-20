Two men gunned down in Quetta’s Nawa Killi

Two men believed to be father and son were shot dead in Quetta Wednesday morning while a policeman was injured.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Muhammad Atif, unidentified assailants opened fire on the victims’ car in Quetta’s Nawa Killi, killing the two victims.

Sub inspector Abdul Samad was injured and rushed to Civil Hospital where doctors say his condition is critical.

The bodies were taken to the FC Hospital.

Police and Frontier Constabulary personnel locked down the area and are searching for the suspects who managed to flee after the incident.

The authorities are still trying to identify the victims.