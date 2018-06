A friends’ picnic turned into a tragedy after two friends drowned at the Sandspit beach.

Two students from Karachi, Osama, 22, and Faraz,18, had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid with their friends on Sunday morning.

Rescue workers are still looking for their bodies.

The families of victims expressed dissatisfaction over the rescue operation and said there were no arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.