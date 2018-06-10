Two ‘Facebook kidnappers’ arrested in Gujranwala

Two men were arrested in Gujranwala for impersonating women on Facebook and using fake profiles to blackmail and later kidnap men.

Police said they arrested the kidnappers, identified as Mohsin and Faisal, and safely recovered the victims.

A video was also found in which the kidnapped men were being beaten up.

The kidnappers used voice changing devices on mobile phones to disguise their voices while blackmailing their victims.

The pair were arrested from Gujranwala’s Chanda Qila area, while investigations are under way to locate the other two suspects.