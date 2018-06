Three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed on Friday during an exchange of fire on the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the ISPR, militants from across the border attempted to raid army check posts along the border in Shawal, North Waziristan Agency.

During the exchange of fire, five militants were killed as were the three soldiers.

They have been identified as Havildar Iftikhar, a resident of Sargodha, Sepoy Aftab from Chitral and Sepoy Usman, a resident of Gujrat.